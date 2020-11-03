Global  
 

Unknown when, if President Trump will offer concession speech

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 03:21s - Published
Unknown when, if President Trump will offer concession speech

Unknown when, if President Trump will offer concession speech

While President-elect Joe Biden has reportedly started planning his transition team and priorities, President Donald Trump remains mum on when or if he will offer a concession.


