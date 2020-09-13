SUNDAY SPORTS 110820

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 1 day ago

- prior to their bye week , the - ole miss football squad - left nashville with a whopping- 54 - 21 victory over vanderbilt- giving the rebels their second- win of the season.- this week, it was mississippi - state and head coach mike - leach's turn- to go up against the commodores- the 1-4 bulldogs host winless - vandy at davis wade stadium.- 1.

First quarter... fourth play- of the game... quarterback ken- seals throws up a pass... safet- collin duncan with the one- - handed steal... duncan runs it- back 28 yards to vandy's 27.- 2.

Ensuing bulldogs possesion..- quarterback - will rogers tosses it up to - - - - osirus- mitchell who gets the 6-yard- touchdown.

Mississippi state- up 7 - nothing.

- 3.

Later in the first...- bulldogs back in the redzone...- rogers hands off to runningback- dillon johnson- who plows into the endzone for- the 4-yard touchdown run.

- bulldogs lead 14 - zip.

- 4.

Second quarter...- vandrebilt-- down 17 - zero --- in scoring position... seals is- intercepted by linebacker - erroll thompson in the endzone.- - - - state leads 17 - nothing at the- half.

- 5.

Fourth quarter... vanderbilt- down 17 - 7.

Seals to - running back keyon- henry-brooks and he takes off - downfield for the 27 yard - touchdown.

Commodores down by - three, 17 - 14.

- 6.

Late in the fourth...- following vanderbilt's 5th- turnover of the game... running- back jo'quavious marks punches- it- in for the score.

- mississippi state gets the- victory over vanderbilt, 24 - 1- -- the- team's first win since their- upset over then number 6 ranked- l-s-u in the first game of the- season.

Bulldogs face-- off with auburn next week.- - a prime-time match-up between - two hall-of-fame- quarterbacks in a divisional- battle happening as we speak- over- on nbc.

- the tampa bay buccaneers and th- new orleans saints both - welcome a highly talented wide- receiver into their lineups - tonight.- the saints get receiver michael- thomas back, who has not- played since these teams met- back in week one.

Despite the - loss- of thomas, new orleans holds a- 5-2 record.

- tampa welcomes receiver antonio- brown, who has not played since- week one of last season.- however, since dropping their - first game against the saints,- the bucs have won six out - of seven to lead the n-f-c- south.- here's some of the highlights - from the first half.- 1.

First quarter... quarterback- drew brees finds a wide open- receiver in tre-quan smith in - the back of the endzone.

That - pass tying brees with brady for- most t-d passes in n-f-l- - - - history.

Saints on the board- first, 7 - nothing.

- 2.

First quarter coming to a- close... tight end adam trautma- with this monster grab over tam- defenders in the- endzone for the rookie's first- career touchdown.

- saints extending their lead, 14- - zero and brees getting sole - posession of the most t-d passe- in n-f-l history.

3.

Second - quarter... brees tosses it up t- - - - receiver emmanuel sanders who - gets across the goal line for - the - score... making it 21 - zip new- orleans.- - time: early in 4th q- score: saints 31 - nothing- - - - - over at phoenix raceway, the 20- 20 nascar cup series season - came to a close in dramatic - fashion with 24-year old chase- elliot driving from the back of- the field to win the nascar - season finale 500 and become th- 3rd youngest cup series - champion.

- elliot began the race in last - after his car failed pre-race - inspection.

- the hendrick motorsports and- chevrolet driver earned - his fifth victory of the season- after beating out 2012 cup- series champion brad keselowski- , 2018 cup series champion joey- logano, and 2010 cup series - runner-up denny hamlin.

- here's what elliot had to say - after the historic win.

- - chase elliot, 2020 nascar cup - series- champion: "i've dreamed about.

This is all i ever wanted to do- is be a race car- driver and to race in nascar.

- the stars aligned to be here.

- this moment is- - - - something that a lot of people- don't get to enjoy and to be- honest with you.

I'm- humbled and not sure i believe- we get to enjoy as a team and g- home tonight- champions."

- - - nascar continues in 20-21 as th- daytona 500 kicks off a - new season in just three months- on february 14.

- - today's w-x-x-v play of the - day... rather yesterday's play- of the day..

Goes to george - county alum and current indiana- receiver ty fryfogle who had a- career-high 7 receptions- for 142 yards and 1 receiving - touchdown in the hoosiers' win- saturday over the wolverines...- 38 - 21.- it was the first time indiana - has beaten michigan since 1987.- indiana has now cracked the top- ten in the a-p college- football rankings.- rough one for my wolverines,- however, very impressive win- for i-u and fryfogle.

