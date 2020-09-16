BTS big winners at MTV EMAs as Little Mix host without Jesy Nelson

Big Hit Entertainment, the management label of popular South Korean boy band BTS, won a market valuation of around $7.6 billion in its stock market debut on Thursday as investors scrambled for a piece of the country's largest listing in three years. Gloria Tso reports.
Jonah and Jack from Why Don't We have revealed they have written a song for Lauv and BTS. In fact, it was a song that the band didn't want themselves! Report by Jonesl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
A first look at season four of 'The Crown' is here, 'The Lion King' prequel movie is in the works with Oscar-winning 'Moonlight' filmmaker Barry Jenkins and BTS is set to make millions when their label Big Hit Entertainment goes public in October.
Ahead of the 2020 MTV EMAs on Sunday, two-time nominee Yungblud says his performance will be "insane" even though there is no audience.