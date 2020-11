President-Elect Biden Getting Head Start On Challenges President-elect Joe Biden is trying to get a head start on addressing challenges with a pandemic and a battered economy, while President Donald Trump’s team is filing lawsuits challenging election..

President Bush, Sen. Romney Say It's Time For U.S. To Move Forward



Both longtime GOP staples want the country to unite under President-elect Biden, but President Trump is saying not so fast. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:17 Published 24 minutes ago