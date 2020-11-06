Chiefs beat panthers 1

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 3 minutes ago

<<the kansas city chiefs playing at home against the carolina panthers and wanting to get a good win before the bye week their hands full sunday afternoon.sot andy reid/chiefs head coach: "i was proud of the offense and the job that they did.

Eb (eric bieniemy) had a great game plan, and the guys i thought executed it well.

I think, overall, both sides of the ball had too many penalties, we need to take care of business there.

But we'll keep working on that.

The bottom line is, i mentioned this to you guys earlier, that this is a good football team.

They're good on special teams, they're good on offense and defense, they're well-coached, and they've got good talent.

Their future is bright, and so we knew we were going to have our hands full today and i was just proud of the guys bearing down.

Sometimes it's tough to do that when you're backing a bye week, but the guys put it down when they needed to.

The chiefs are now 8-1 and will have some time to rest going into the bye week..

And will return to play november 22nd on the road in a revenge game against the las vegas raiders who sit