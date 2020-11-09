Turner resigns after 30-year career at Tyner

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published on November 9, 2020

An upsetting end for the ram train at tyner.

Longtime coach wayne turner told the team friday that he is resigning after the playoff loss at trousdale county.

In 30 years, turner led the rams to be a regular powerhouse in class 2a.

The rams won 16 region titles, 32 playoff games and made it to the state championship three times under coach t's guidance.

Turner's tyner team even became the first public school in hamilton county to win a state championship -- that was 1997.

Former mr. football finalist jeremiah batiste says he was didn't believe the news at first -- adding that coach t treated him like one of his own kids, and he was heartbroken.

Senior running back jeremiah sawyer says turner is like a father to him, always having his door open to talk about football or just life in general.

He says the team broke down in tears when they heard the news friday.

Hard to imagine tyner football without wayne