Remembering Beloved 'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek

Alex Trebek has died at the age of 80 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Also reported by • Mashable

Alex Trebek has sadly died. The beloved host of the iconic game show Jeopardy passed away at the age...

Also reported by • CBS News

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek died Sunday after battling pancreatic cancer for nearly two years. He...

Also reported by • USATODAY.com

Celebrities, politicians and Jeopardy! champions are among the people taking to social media to...