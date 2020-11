Moonbase 8 S01E02

Moonbase 8 1x02 - Season 1 episode 2 - promo trailer HD - Showtime - Plot synopsis: Rook’s video correspondence with his family leads to a serious case of homesickness.

Meanwhile, Cap becomes obsessed with catching a prowler and Skip comes up with some creative solutions to help the team suit up more efficiently.

Starring Fred Armisen, John C.

Reilly, and Tim Heidecker.

