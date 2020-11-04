Covid-19: Global Coronavirus cases soar past 50 million mark, US and Europe worst hit |Oneindia News

As the Coronavirus Pandemic rages on, another grim milestone has been breached, Global coronavirus infections exceeded 50 million on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally, with a second wave of the virus in the past 30 days accounting for a quarter of the total.

October was the worst month for the pandemic so far, with the United States becoming the first country to report more than 100,000 daily cases.

A surge in Europe contributed to the rise.

The latest seven-day average shows global daily infections are rising by more than 540,000.

More than 1.25 million people have died from the deadly virus.

The pandemic's recent acceleration has been aggressive.

It took 32 days for the number of cases to rise from 30 million to 40 million.

It took just 21 days to add another 10 million.

#Coronavirus #Covid-19 #CoronavirusPandemic