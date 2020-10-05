Global  
 

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Azerbaijan claims control of Shusha

Azeris celebrate after gov't announces the capture of Shusha city in the disputed region where it is fighting Armenia.


Azerbaijan claims it has seized key city in Nagorno-Karabakh [Video]

Azerbaijan claims it has seized key city in Nagorno-Karabakh

In a televised address to the nation, President Ilham Aliyev said “Shusha is ours — Karabakh is ours,” using the Azerbaijani version of the city’s name.View on euronews

Nagorno-Karabakh: Azerbaijan 'takes key town' in Armenia conflict

 Azerbaijan has captured a key town in the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh region, according to the country's president. Ilham Aliyev announced in a televised address..
At least 3 die in latest shelling of Nagorno-Karabakh cities

 STEPANAKERT, Nagorno-Karabakh (AP) — At least three civilians were killed in the latest shelling of Nagorno-Karabakh cities Friday as Azerbaijan pushed its..
Russia doing everything to end Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Putin

 Moscow, Nov 5 : Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that his country was doing everything it could to end the ongoing conflict in the disputed..
Water supply at heart of Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict [Video]

Water supply at heart of Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict

Azerbaijanis are seeing a crucial supply of water return since their government took back a main reservoir that Armenia has occupied since the early 1990s.

Three-year-old loses whole family in missile attack on Azeri city [Video]

Three-year-old loses whole family in missile attack on Azeri city

Three-year-old loses whole family in missile attack on Azeri city

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Death toll rises as Azeris, Armenians say civilian areas are under fire [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Death toll rises as Azeris, Armenians say civilian areas are under fire

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Armenians, Azeris accuse each other of striking civilian areas [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Armenians, Azeris accuse each other of striking civilian areas

The UN warns of possible war crimes in ongoing Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

 Indiscriminate shelling in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict could amount to war crimes, UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said on Monday as she urged Armenia..
Russia pledges help to Yerevan if fighting reaches Armenia

 YEREVAN: Russia said Saturday it would provide "necessary" assistance to Yerevan in its conflict with Azerbaijan if fighting reached Armenian territory after its..
More lives claimed in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other of killing civilians by shelling cities in and around Nagorno-Karabakh on Wednesday, in an escalation of a month-long conflict over the mountain enclave that..

Armenians across the world show solidarity over Nagorno-Karabakh

Many are confident that their ancestral homeland Armenia is right in its fight with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh and the conflict has galvanised them further.

Azerbaijan says 21 dead in Armenia attack near Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of killing 21 people and wounding dozens in a missile strike near the disputed region.

