PM Modi virtually inaugurates development projects in Varanasi

The office of 'film vikas parishad' or State Film Commission office was inaugurated in UP's Lucknow on November 08. President of UP Film Development Council and actor cum comedian Raju Srivastava participated in the inauguration ceremony. The function took place at Soochna Parisar in Lucknow. Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya also accompanied him on this occasion. Speaking to media, Deputy CM KP Maurya said, "Through this office, we hope to work on building a new film city in UP, bigger than even Mumbai Film City."