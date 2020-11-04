The all-new Hyundai i20 N Line Driving Video

Following the unveiling of the all-new i20 earlier this year, Hyundai Motor has announced the latest model in its N Line portfolio: the all-new i20 N Line.

The newest member of the Hyundai family features exterior and interior design elements inspired by Hyundai’s high-performance N range for an even more dynamic experience.

The all-new i20 N Line combines the comprehensive connectivity and safety technology of the all‑new i20 with N Line sportiness through enhanced interior and exterior elements.

The sculpted aesthetic of the all-new i20 N Line’s exterior design is based on Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design identity while at the same time offering refined performance-oriented design cues.

The dedicated front bumper is exclusively accented with a grey character line for an even more sporty feeling.

It features a stylish black cascading grille equipped with the N Line badge.

The grille pattern draws on the style of a chequered flag, further emphasising the all-new i20 N Line’s track-inspired look.