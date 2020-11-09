100th Anniversary Special Edition - 2020 Mazda MX-30

The new MX-30 introduces all-electric drive technology to the Mazda range.

Called e-Skyactiv, the drive system's combination of electric motor and 35.5kWh lithium-ion battery equips the MX30 with a uniquely smooth, quiet and seamless all-electric driving experience and a range of 200km (WLTP combined), far exceeding the average daily drive of European customers.

The MX-30's ' Human Modern' styling concept and Freestyle centre pillar-less doors break new ground for the beautiful, handcrafted forms of Kodo design.

The interior features a floating centre console incorporating Mazda's first touch-screen air-conditioning control panel, and unique materials designed to minimize environmental impact - door trim using fibres made from recycled plastic bottles and cork harvested from the bark of trees without felling.

Combined with the MX-30’s inherently smooth all-electric driving behaviour, the adoption of electric G-Vectoring Control Plus (e-GVC Plus) results in even greater refinement of the Mazda driving experience.

The MX-30 features an enhanced suite of i-Activsense features.

And despite adopting freestyle doors with no centre pillar, its bodyshell combines high strength - including a carefully designed structure to protect the high-voltage battery - with efficient energy absorption for excellent collision safety performance.