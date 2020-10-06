Global  
 

Drug case: Film producer Firoz Nadiadwala's wife taken for medical examination

Film producer Firoz Nadiadwala's wife and four drug peddlers were taken for medical examination in Mumbai on November 09.

They were arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug-related case yesterday.

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has also summoned Firoz Nadiadwala.


