Drug case: Film producer Firoz Nadiadwala's wife taken for medical examination

Mumbai Police arrested two arms smugglers from Santacruz on November 07. One of the police officers had information about the meeting wherein sale of illegal firearms had to take place. The police raided the spot and arrested the accused. Five country-made pistols and 40 rounds recovered. Further investigation is underway.
Narcotics Control Bureau Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede informed that the Film Producer Firoz Nadiadwala's wife has been arrested on November 08. Reportedly, drugs have been recovered from the residence of film producer Nadiadwala. Adding to the development, NCB has issued summon to Nadiadwala. This is a major development in ongoing drug probe by the NCB in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday requested Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to investigate the drug connection of actor Vivek Oberoi and filmmaker Sandip Ssingh. "Bengaluru Police have come here to probe drug connection of Vivek Oberoi and filmmaker Sandip Ssingh. But NCB is not taking up the investigation. We will request NCB to investigate the drug connection and if they don't, Mumbai Police will do it," said Deshmukh. Meanwhile, the City Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru has served notice to actor Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva Oberoi over links with brother Adithya Alva in connection with the Sandalwood drug case, the concerned officials said on Friday.
Actor, director, and producer Clark Middleton has died. His wife Elissa confirmed the news in a social media post on Monday. According to CNN, Middleton died on Sunday from West Nile Virus. Middleton..
