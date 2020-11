Keane: I don't see Man City winning the league this year Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 05:29s - Published 5 minutes ago Keane: I don't see Man City winning the league this year Roy Keane, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards discuss Manchester City's chances of winning the Premier League this season. Roy doesn't think City have a chance of winning the title, and believes Sergio Aguero is not in shape to be back in the squad. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend