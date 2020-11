Landslide win for Arce gives him mandate to reunite divided country, ushering return of socialists to power

Bolivia's socialists claim victory in presidential election Bolivia's socialist candidate Luis Arce looks set to win the country's presidential election without the need for a run-off, an unofficial count indicated on Monday, putting the leftwing party of Evo Morales on the brink of a return to power. Colette Luke has the latest.

Luis Arce presumed winner of Bolivia presidential election Rival concedes as Evo Morales’s party celebrates big comeback that could further polarise the nation.

Luis Arce promises to ‘rebuild’ Bolivia after huge election win The result, which was a vindication to Evo Morales’s MAS party, also gave majorities in both houses of Congress.

Bolivia's president-elect prepares for inauguration amid tensions Former Minister of Economy Luis Arce prepares for his swearing-in and for the challenges ahead.