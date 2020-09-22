Global  
 

Trending: Celebrities react to Joe Biden winning the US Presidency, Johnny Depp forced to exit Fantastic Beasts films, and Jesy
In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now...

Joe Biden

An Early Test for Biden: Managing a Divided Democratic Party

 Moderates and progressives were mostly united during the campaign. Their deep differences will now present a significant challenge for the president-elect.
NYTimes.com

Now, a fast start: Joe Biden's historic victory will be followed by big problems and hard choices

 The president-elect jogged on stage Saturday night for a victory speech, even his footwork underscoring the urgency ahead as he prepares to take over.
USATODAY.com

US election: Televangelist Kenneth Copeland laughs maniacally at media for saying Joe Biden won

 Footage of Televangelist Kenneth Copeland maniacally laughing at media after the reports that Joe Biden had won the US election has gone viral.The evangelical..
New Zealand Herald

Johnny Depp

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Johnny Depp loses libel case against Sun over claims he beat Amber Heard [Video]

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Johnny Depp loses libel case against Sun over claims he beat Amber Heard

Johnny Depp has lost his high stakes libel action in the London courts against The Sun newspaper, after they described him as a wife beater, in reference to his ex, Amber Heard.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:30Published
Johnny Depp's 'Fantastic Beats' Franchise Exit, Stephen Colbert's Plead to Republicans & More Top News | THR News [Video]

Johnny Depp's 'Fantastic Beats' Franchise Exit, Stephen Colbert's Plead to Republicans & More Top News | THR News

Johnny Depp was forced out of the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise by Warner Bros., Stephen Colbert blasts Trump for trying to "poison American democracy" with his false election claims & 'The Witches' suffered online backlash from the disability.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:39Published

Jesy Nelson

BTS big winners at MTV EMAs as Little Mix host without Jesy Nelson [Video]

BTS big winners at MTV EMAs as Little Mix host without Jesy Nelson

*Mandatory credit: ViacomCBS Networks International K-pop superstars BTS were the big winners at the MTV Europe Music Awards, while show hosts Little Mix also took home top prizes. Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock appeared as holograms in front of a cheering crowd on hundreds of screens at the virtual ceremony.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published
Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes made plans for 'three or four' kids before split [Video]

Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes made plans for 'three or four' kids before split

Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes were planning on welcoming a big brood before their split earlier this year.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published
Little Mix considering quitting social media [Video]

Little Mix considering quitting social media

Jesy Nelson and her Little Mix bandmates are considering quitting social media due to its effects on their mental health.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

Johnny Depp Forced to Exit Fantastic Beasts 3 After Losing Libel Case

Johnny Depp has been forced to walk away from the upcoming third Fantastic Beasts film after losing...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Deutsche WelleSky NewsMashableMid-DayOK! MagazineJust JaredWorldNewsUpworthy


Warner Bros release official statement post Johnny Depp's departure from 'Fantastic Beasts'

Johnny Depp had revealed that the makers of 'Fantastic Beasts' (Warner Bros) asked him to resign from...
DNA - Published


Biden Attends Church, Works on Transition Plan as Trump Golfs, Tweets About 'Lamestream Media' [Video]

Biden Attends Church, Works on Transition Plan as Trump Golfs, Tweets About 'Lamestream Media'

Michael George wraps up the day in presidential election developments. (11-8-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:38Published
Joe Biden To Announce COVID Task Force [Video]

Joe Biden To Announce COVID Task Force

Joe Biden To Announce COVID Task Force

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:26Published
Romney: Get Behind Biden [Video]

Romney: Get Behind Biden

Romney: Get Behind Biden

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:27Published