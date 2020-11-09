Electricity in far flung villages of Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera brings ray of hope



Jawans deployed at the border posts celebrated Diwali on Friday. BSF jawans lit candles and burst firecrackers to celebrate Diwali in Jammu's RS Pura. In Tripura, BSF personnel gifted sweets to Border Guard Bangladesh on the occasion. BSF and BGB lit candles at Akhaura-Agartala Integrated Check Post in Agartala. Sweets were gifted to BGB by the BSF Frontier of Mizoram and Cachar. The jawans also lit candles at the border to celebrate the festival. Diwali is celebrated to mark victory of good over evil as per Hindu mythology. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:09 Published on January 1, 1970 Cultural Academy in Srinagar pays tribute to late singer Raj Begum



The Cultural Academy paid rich tributes to legendary female singer and Padma Shri award holder late Raj Begum during a special folk music show here. The special event was organized by JandK Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) in collaboration with an organisation named 'AWAAZ' (the voice) at Tagore Srinagar where the lovers of folk music and fans of Begum were present. The purpose of this event was to pay tribute and highlight the role of Begum which she played during her time for the promotion of folk music in Kashmir. Begum was one of the most popular female singers of Jammu and Kashmir which resulted in her titles including the 'Nightingale of Kashmir' and 'Asha Bhosle of Kashmir'. But, unfortunately, the 'Nightingale of Kashmir' went silent when she breathed her last aged 89 after a prolonged illness on October 26, 2016. So, to remember her contribution in folk music and pay tributes to the iconic singer, Jammu and Kashmir Cultural Academy organised a wonderful folk music show at Tagore Hall here where the female singers of the Valley sung some popular songs of Begum. Born on March 27, 1927, Begum started her career at an earlier age and later started singing in weddings despite family opposition. But despite the hard efforts, she reached the zenith of popularity in Kashmir at a time when singing for women was a dream. Begum's fame exploded when her songs were broadcasted from Radio Kashmir which was her basic platform and she captivated the hearts of millions of listeners with her melodious voice. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:53 Published on January 1, 1970 BSF jawans celebrate Diwali in RS Pura sector



Border Security Force (BSF) jawans celebrated Diwali in Jammu and Kashmir's RS Pura sector. They lit candles and also burst firecrackers to celebrate the festival. The whole nation is celebrating the 'festival of lights' today. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:25 Published on January 1, 1970

