48 daily flights improved connectivity in Varanasi: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during inauguration of development projects in Varanasi said tourism has increased in city due to improved connectivity.

"Today, there are 48 daily flights to Varanasi.

With improving connectivity, the number of people visiting the place is also rising.

A tourist plaza at the Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi will facilitate the tourists," said PM Modi.