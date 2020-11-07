NGT imposes a total ban on crackers till November 30th in Delhi-NCR|Oneindia News

With the air quality worsening and the Coronavirus Pandemic raging, The National Green Tribunal has imposed a total ban on sale and use of firecrackers in Delhi and adjoining areas starting midnight of November 9 to November 30.

The order will be applicable to more than 2 dozen districts across four states that are a part of the National Capital Region (NCR), besides cities and towns where the average air quality in November last year was poor or worse.

Only green crackers considered to be less polluting will be sold in cities and towns where air quality is moderate or below, the tribunal ordered also restricting the timing of use of crackers.

