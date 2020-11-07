Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NGT imposes a total ban on crackers till November 30th in Delhi-NCR|Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:15s - Published
NGT imposes a total ban on crackers till November 30th in Delhi-NCR|Oneindia News

NGT imposes a total ban on crackers till November 30th in Delhi-NCR|Oneindia News

With the air quality worsening and the Coronavirus Pandemic raging, The National Green Tribunal has imposed a total ban on sale and use of firecrackers in Delhi and adjoining areas starting midnight of November 9 to November 30.

The order will be applicable to more than 2 dozen districts across four states that are a part of the National Capital Region (NCR), besides cities and towns where the average air quality in November last year was poor or worse.

Only green crackers considered to be less polluting will be sold in cities and towns where air quality is moderate or below, the tribunal ordered also restricting the timing of use of crackers.

#BanOnCrackers #NGT #Coronavirus


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

NGT imposes total ban on sale of crackers in Delhi till November 30

The NGT also directed all states and Union Territories to initiate special drives to contain air...
Zee News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

NGT bans firecrackers in Delhi-NCR, cities with poor air quality l Key details [Video]

NGT bans firecrackers in Delhi-NCR, cities with poor air quality l Key details

The National Green Tribunal has imposed a total ban on the sale and use of firecrackers in the National Capital Region from midnight of November 9 to midnight of November 30. The order comes as air..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:18Published
Watch: Heavy smog In Delhi as air quality remains in ‘severe’ category [Video]

Watch: Heavy smog In Delhi as air quality remains in ‘severe’ category

Air quality in the national capital remained in the sever category for the fifth consecutive day. A thick layer of smog enveloped many parts of the capital and adjoining areas. NMany Visibility was low..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:58Published
Ahead of Diwali, Haryana govt announces ban on firecrackers across state [Video]

Ahead of Diwali, Haryana govt announces ban on firecrackers across state

Haryana government said it has decided to put a complete ban on sale of firecrackers in state. Making the announcement, CM Manohar Lal Khattar said the notice will be issued on Saturday. Decision was..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:22Published