Georgia set for recount despite 'no irregularities' in vote

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 01:21s
Georgia set for recount despite 'no irregularities' in vote
Georgia set for recount despite 'no irregularities' in vote

Georgia (U.S. state) Georgia (U.S. state) State in the southeastern United States

Ossoff condemns GOP attempt to ax health care law

 Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff accused his opponent, GOP Sen. David Perdue, of working against Georgians' interests by joining Republicans in..
USATODAY.com

Barr gives boost to Trump's unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud

 Attorney General William Barr has given President Trump's unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud a boost by allowing prosecutors to go around long-standing..
CBS News

From Southern lore to diverse community: Georgia's changing political makeup

 The influx of African Americans, young people and immigrants has reshaped the political mores of Clayton County, Georgia.
USATODAY.com

Battle for control of the Senate rests on two Georgia runoff races

 The battle for control of the Senate rests on a pair of high-stakes runoff elections in Georgia. Incumbent Republican Senator David Perdue will face Democratic..
CBS News

Stacey Abrams: We helped change "trajectory of the nation"

 President-elect Joe Biden was leading President Trump in Georgia, and many are crediting the efforts of Stacey Abrams.
CBS News

