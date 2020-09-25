Wreath laying ceremony of BSF jawan Sudip Sarkar held in Srinagar

A car rally from SKICC to duck park was organised to spread awareness on drug abuse in Srinagar on November 08. The initiative aims at enlightening youth about ditching drugs. Rally was organised by NGO 'White Globe'. Drug abuse remains a pressing issue in recent times over its devastating effects.
Civil Secretariat of Jammu and Kashmir administration opened in winter capital on November 09. Shifting of Union Territory capital from Srinagar to Jammu is nearly 150 years old tradition known as 'Darbar Move'. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inspected guard of honour at the Secretariat during annual Darbar move.
Pakistan troops shelled mortars in two sectors along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. A defence spokesperson said that Pakistan violated ceasefire by firing with arms & intense shelling in Degwar around 6.15 pm. It was followed by firing and artillery shelling in Khari Karmara at 6.40 pm. The shelling drew a befitting retaliation by the Indian Army. There was no report of any casualty, added the defence spokesperson. On October 10, two BSF personnel were injured in Pak firing along LoC in Poonch’s Mendhar sector. Watch the full video for more details.
As Diwali is around the corner, a self-help women group from Sipahijala in Tripura came up with a unique concept of eco-friendly bamboo 'diyas'. The 'diyas' were launched by Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb on November 06. Innovative diyas are likely to be in demand this Diwali.
A massive protest along with a torch rally was held in Tripura's Agartala on Sep 24. The youth Congress protestors are agitating against the new agriculture reforms bills. The protestors raised slogans against the government and new farm bills. Supporting the farm bills, government said, this will bring revolutionary changes in lives of farmers.
Border Security Force (BSF) held second round of recruitment process in form of written test on Oct 18 at 9 centers including Srinagar, Bandipore, Baramulla, Kupwara, Gurez Tangdhar, Nubra Valley and..
The wreath laying ceremony of police constable Mohd Altaf performed in Srinagar on October 07. He had lost his life in a terrorist attack on a BJP worker in Nunar area of JandK's Ganderbal on Oct 06...
A wreath laying ceremony was held in Srinagar for the two CRPF personnel martyred during a terror attack in Pamore on Monday. They had been injured during the terror attack and later succumbed to their..
