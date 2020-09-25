Wreath laying ceremony of BSF jawan Sudip Sarkar held in Srinagar

Global  
 

Wreath Laying ceremony of BSF Jawan was held in Srinagar on November 09.

BSF jawan CT Sudip Sarkar was killed in action against the infiltrators at Line of Control.

Sudip Sarkar, 38, was a constable with BSF 169 battalion and a resident of Tripura.

Total of three army men lost their lives in the encounter, while three heavily armed terrorists were also neutralized in the attack.


