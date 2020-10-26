'Not a U-turn as such' says minister over free school meal

Environment Secretary George Eustice has said the government's change of heart over free school meals "isn't a U-turn as such".

Speaking on Monday he said the government are just doing "what we said we would do" as they announced a new £170 million grant to support local authorities.

From next year the government will also expand the holiday activities and food scheme which provides meals for vulnerable and disadvantaged children.

Report by Thomasl.

