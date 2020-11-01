FROM OUR FAMILY TO YOURS - Disney Christmas Advert 2020

While times change and people grow, beloved family traditions make lifelong memories that cross generations and hold us together, especially over the festive period.

Lola and her granddaughter share a love of Disney and Christmas crafting, but over time their yearly ritual of making star lanterns begins to fade away.

Looking back into Lola’s past and seeing her grandmother’s much-loved Mickey Mouse inspires her granddaughter to create a festive surprise that lights up her Christmas morning and renews their special bond.

We hope you enjoy this special Christmas video, From Our Family To Yours.