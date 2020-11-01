Global  
 

FROM OUR FAMILY TO YOURS - Disney Christmas Advert 2020 Disney’s Xmas advert, a heart-warming story #FromOurFamilyToYours.

While times change and people grow, beloved family traditions make lifelong memories that cross generations and hold us together, especially over the festive period.

Lola and her granddaughter share a love of Disney and Christmas crafting, but over time their yearly ritual of making star lanterns begins to fade away.

Looking back into Lola’s past and seeing her grandmother’s much-loved Mickey Mouse inspires her granddaughter to create a festive surprise that lights up her Christmas morning and renews their special bond.

We hope you enjoy this special Christmas video, From Our Family To Yours.


