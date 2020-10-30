Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Colin Firth set to star in zombie movie 'New York Will Eat You Alive'

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 01:25s - Published
Colin Firth set to star in zombie movie 'New York Will Eat You Alive'

Colin Firth set to star in zombie movie 'New York Will Eat You Alive'

Colin Firth is set to star in 'New York Will Eat You Alive', a big screen adaptation of the comic 'Zombie Brother'.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Colin Firth to star in zombie movie New York Will Eat You Alive


ContactMusic - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Colin Cowherd: 'Best loss for the NY Giants in years; getting better every week' | THE HERD [Video]

Colin Cowherd: 'Best loss for the NY Giants in years; getting better every week' | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd discusses the New York Giants loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He acknowledges Daniel Jones made some mistakes, but also feels that was the 'best loss for the NY Giants in years.'

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:01Published
Scarlett Johansson Marries Colin Jost [Video]

Scarlett Johansson Marries Colin Jost

Actress Scarlett Johansson and SNL comedian Colin Jost have tied the knot.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:26Published
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost wed in New York [Video]

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost wed in New York

Scarlett Johansson and comedian Colin Jost have tied the knot in a private ceremony in New York.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published