Coronavirus vaccine: How close are we?

The BBC looks at the work needed to create a coronavirus vaccine and when one might be ready.



Related videos from verified sources In-Depth: How close are we to a COVID-19 vaccine? Local health experts explain



Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued his forecast on when a COVID-19 vaccine could be in mass distribution during his Oct. 13 news conference, as the state topped more than 5,000 coronavirus deaths just a.. Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 02:52 Published on October 14, 2020 WEB EXTRA: President Trump Says US Is Close To A COVID Vaccine



President Trump said on Wednesday at a press conference that the U.S. is "very close to that vaccine." The president also called on Biden to "stop promoting his anti-vaccine theories because all.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:33 Published on September 17, 2020