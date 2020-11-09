The Hemsworth family celebrate brother Luke’s 40th birthday
The Hemsworth brothers celebrated a milestone at the weekend, when sibling Luke turned the big 4-0!
Teenager outraged by older brother’s ‘selfish’ request: ‘I started to cry’A 16-year-old girl couldn’t believe it when her 28-year-old brother suggested she get rid of her childhood pet.She went on Reddit’s "Am I the A******" forum to see if she overreacted.The..
Kangana shares glimpses of brother's wedding, welcomes sis-in-law to the familyActor Kangana Ranaut's younger brother Aksht got married to Ritu Sanghwan. The actor shared pictures from her brother's wedding on Thursday in Udaipur. Sharing photo with the newlyweds, Kangana..
Groom stirs drama by rejecting family's ‘selfish’ wedding request: ‘It’s your day too’A man is upset his brother-in-law (BIL) asked to propose at his wedding.The groom-to-be went on Reddit’s “Am I the A******” forum to see if he was wrong for putting his foot down.The user’s..