Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Florida Keys High Storm Surge From Tropical Storm Eta

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:05s - Published
Florida Keys High Storm Surge From Tropical Storm Eta

Florida Keys High Storm Surge From Tropical Storm Eta

Ted Scouten reports Tropical Storm Eta made landfall late Sunday night on Lower Matecumbe Key.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tropical Storm Eta makes landfall on Florida Keys; expected to become hurricane

The National Hurricane Center in Miami declared hurricane and storm surge warnings for the Keys from...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •CBC.caCTV NewsVOA NewsNewsmaxDeutsche WelleBBC News


Hurricane Watch in Effect for South Florida and Florida Keys as Eta Approaches Region

A Hurricane and Storm Surge Watch is in effect for South Florida and the Florida Keys, as Tropical...
Upworthy - Published

Tropical Storm Eta, Congress returns, COVID-19, election results: 5 things to know Monday

Tropical Storm Eta makes landfall on the Florida Keys, Congress returns to Washington, and more news...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Newsmax



Related videos from verified sources

Tropical Storm Eta Storm Surge Impacts Florida Keys [Video]

Tropical Storm Eta Storm Surge Impacts Florida Keys

Ted Scouten reports Tropical Storm Eta made landfall late Sunday night on Lower Matecumbe Key in the Florida Keys as a strong tropical storm with maximum winds estimated to be near 65 mph.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:11Published
Tropical Storm Power Causes Power Outages Across South Florida [Video]

Tropical Storm Power Causes Power Outages Across South Florida

FPL has repair trucks staged across South Florida in order to make repairs as soon as possible.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:25Published
Rising water expected in canals in Southwest Florida [Video]

Rising water expected in canals in Southwest Florida

Rising water in canals are expected as Tropical Storm Eta's rain falls in Southwest Florida. Eta

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:25Published