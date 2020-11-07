Florida Keys High Storm Surge From Tropical Storm Eta
Ted Scouten reports Tropical Storm Eta made landfall late Sunday night on Lower Matecumbe Key.
Tropical Storm Eta Storm Surge Impacts Florida KeysTed Scouten reports Tropical Storm Eta made landfall late Sunday night on Lower Matecumbe Key in the Florida Keys as a strong tropical storm with maximum winds estimated to be near 65 mph.
Tropical Storm Power Causes Power Outages Across South FloridaFPL has repair trucks staged across South Florida in order to make repairs as soon as possible.
Rising water expected in canals in Southwest FloridaRising water in canals are expected as Tropical Storm Eta's rain falls in Southwest Florida. Eta