Watch: Day before Bihar verdict, Tejashwi Yadav celebrates 31st birthday

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has decided to keep his birthday simple. He requested his party workers to remain at home and avoid turning up at his house to greet him. Hoardings and posters have been erected in Patna to wish him on his 31st birthday. Tejashwi's birthday has fallen a day before results of Bihar assembly elections.
After three rounds of voting for 243 Assembly constituencies in Bihar, preparations for the counting day are underway. Bihar Chief Electoral Officer, HR Srinivasa on the preparations said that sufficient security force has been deployed to prevent any fiasco. He further explained about the tier-3 level security to be deployed at counting centers. HR Srinivasa said, "Election Commission of India has provided us with 19 companies of paramilitary force to guard all our strong rooms. So they formed the inner most core of the counting centers. Then in addition to that, we also have 59 companies of paramilitary force for maintain general law and order. At the counting centers we have three tier security. The inner most core is by paramilitary force, second tier is Bihar military police while the outer most cover is by district arm police. Across the district we have sufficient security force to prevent any incident pertaining the law and order."
Preparations for third and final phase of Bihar Assembly elections are underway at polling booths. The voting will begin at 07:00 am on November 07. Polling officers were seen making final preparations at several booths. Voters of 78 constituencies queue at polling station to exercise their franchise. The voting results for 243 constituencies will be declared on November 10. Speaking to ANI in Patna, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said, "I appeal to everyone to participate in this festival of democracy and cast their votes. In this election, Bihar will take decision on its future." "Nitish Ji (CM Nitish Kumar) is tired and he is unable to handle the state," he added.
Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chairman G Satheesh Reddy appealed COVID-19 patients to get treated in agency-run hospitals in free of cost. Chairman Reddy said, "DRDO has established COVID hospitals in Delhi, Patna and Muzaffarpur; 1000-bedded hospital with 250 ICU beds in Delhi, and 500-bedded hospitals with 125 ICU beds in Patna and Muzaffarpur. Patients are treated free of cost at these hospitals. I request all the affected people to come here and get well soon."
On the last day of voting in the Bihar Assembly elections, exit poll predictions were released by various agencies and media organisations. The projections varied from a clear victory for the Opposition Mahagathbandhan to a close race with the ruling NDA coalition. But one common conclusion was the BJP-JD(U) being on the backfoot. However, given that exit polls often go wrong, all eyes are on the final results to be declared by the Election Commission on November 10. Watch the full video for more.
AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala reacted on Bihar polls. He said that people of Bihar have voted for a change. He lambasted at BJP and JDU by saying that people of the state voted for a..