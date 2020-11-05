Watch: Day before Bihar verdict, Tejashwi Yadav celebrates 31st birthday

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav celebrated his 31st birthday, a day before the crucial verdict in Bihar.

The young leader celebrated the day with his family members.

Posters wishing Tejashwi Yadav were also put up in several parts of Patna.

Several posters also referred to him as the next Chief Minister of Bihar.

Counting of votes in the state will be done on Tuesday and exit polls have given a clear edge to the Tejashwi led Mahagathbandhan.

He had led a massive campaign against the Nitish Kumar led NDA in the run up to the polls and managed to withdraw large crowds to his rallies.

Counting will be taken up at 55 centres across 38 districts where the outcome will decide the fate of the Nitish Kumar government that has helmed the state for a decade and half.

Watch the full video for all the details.