Joe Biden Wins 2020 Presidential Election

The Mayor of London says he is "really excited" by the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the USA. Sadiq Khan said that he is "looking forward to a good relationship" with the new President "who shares our values". Mr Khan has been openly critical of current President Donald Trump and even made a dig at him over the weekend, tweeting 'it's time to get back to building bridges, not walls'. Report by Thomasl.