Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden Wins 2020 Presidential Election

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Joe Biden Wins 2020 Presidential Election

Joe Biden Wins 2020 Presidential Election

Joe Biden defeated Trump and was declared the 46th President of the United States on Saturday morning.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States

Sadiq Khan says he's 'really excited' by US election result [Video]

Sadiq Khan says he's 'really excited' by US election result

The Mayor of London says he is "really excited" by the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the USA. Sadiq Khan said that he is "looking forward to a good relationship" with the new President "who shares our values". Mr Khan has been openly critical of current President Donald Trump and even made a dig at him over the weekend, tweeting 'it's time to get back to building bridges, not walls'. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:28Published
Tom Petty's loved ones 'touched' by Joe Biden victory speech song [Video]

Tom Petty's loved ones 'touched' by Joe Biden victory speech song

Tom Petty's relatives are "so touched" after the late rocker's music was featured during the celebrations at U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's victory speech.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

AP Top Stories November 9 A

 Here's the latest for Monday November 9th: Trump urged to cooperate with transition; Tropical storm Eta soaks already flooded Florida; Utah declares State of..
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

Bitcoin price plunge as Biden wins the US election

Bitcoin price plunge as Biden wins the US election Joe Biden won the presidential election in his birth state of Pennsylvania this Saturday and he...
Invezz - Published Also reported by •Delawareonline


I will be a President for all Americans: Joe Biden after winning US Presidential election

Democrat Joe Biden on Saturday said that he will be a President for all Americans - those who voted...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •Delawareonline


Joe Biden has won the presidential election after edging an entire nation. Here’s what it means for LGBT+ rights

Joe Biden, the pugnacious pro-LGBT+ moderate who presented a vision of an America unified and its...
PinkNews - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Election 2020: Biden Set To Announce Coronavirus Task Force [Video]

Election 2020: Biden Set To Announce Coronavirus Task Force

President-elect Joe Biden will announce his 12-person task force to begin addressing the coronavirus pandemic once he takes office in January. But as CBS2's Dick Brennan reports, that doesn't mean..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:09Published
Kamala Harris’ ancestral village celebrates election win [Video]

Kamala Harris’ ancestral village celebrates election win

A village in southern India erupted with joy as Kamala Harris became the first woman of colour elected US vice-president.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:30Published
Local expert to advise Biden on coronavirus [Video]

Local expert to advise Biden on coronavirus

A Boston doctor has been named to the President-elect Joe Biden's COVID-19 advisory board.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:32Published