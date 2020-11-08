Melania Trump 'counting every minute' to finally divorce Donald Trump, claims ex-aide |Oneindia News

After facing defeat in the US Presidential polls, Donald Trump's troubles are likely to get worse as a former aide to the First Lady has claimed that Melania Trump is counting every minute to divorce Donald Trump once he is out of the office.

This comes after the 45th US President lost the US Presidential elections to Democrat Joe Biden.

Omarosa Newman said the 15-year marriage of Donald and Melania Trump was over and Melania is just waiting to divorce him.

Claims are also being made that Melania wants Donald Trump to concede defeat and make a graceful exit.

Now all eyes on whether Trump concedes defeat or not.

