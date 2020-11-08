Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Melania Trump 'counting every minute' to finally divorce Donald Trump, claims ex-aide |Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Melania Trump 'counting every minute' to finally divorce Donald Trump, claims ex-aide |Oneindia News

Melania Trump 'counting every minute' to finally divorce Donald Trump, claims ex-aide |Oneindia News

After facing defeat in the US Presidential polls, Donald Trump's troubles are likely to get worse as a former aide to the First Lady has claimed that Melania Trump is counting every minute to divorce Donald Trump once he is out of the office.

This comes after the 45th US President lost the US Presidential elections to Democrat Joe Biden.

Omarosa Newman said the 15-year marriage of Donald and Melania Trump was over and Melania is just waiting to divorce him.

Claims are also being made that Melania wants Donald Trump to concede defeat and make a graceful exit.

Now all eyes on whether Trump concedes defeat or not.

#DonalTrump #MelaniaTrump #USElections2020


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Campaign's 'Voter Fraud Hotline' Flooded With Prank Callers [Video]

Trump Campaign's 'Voter Fraud Hotline' Flooded With Prank Callers

President Donald Trump has refused to concede defeat to opponent Joe Biden, insisting a massive, Democrat-led voter fraud scheme was at play. However, neither Trump, nor his campaign workers, nor his..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Trump was playing golf when Joe Biden & Kamala Harris were being declared winners | Oneindia News [Video]

Trump was playing golf when Joe Biden & Kamala Harris were being declared winners | Oneindia News

When the media in the United States was projecting Democrats’ Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, the winners of the US presidential election, Donald Trump was playing golf at his club in..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:07Published
CNN Anchor Van Jones breaks down in tears on air as Joe Biden wins: watch | Oneindia News [Video]

CNN Anchor Van Jones breaks down in tears on air as Joe Biden wins: watch | Oneindia News

CNN anchor Van Jones on Saturday broke down in tears on live TV after hearing the result of the US election 2020 with Democratic candidate Joe Biden snatching victory from incumbent Republican Donald..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 00:59Published