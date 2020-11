More counties begin canvassing process

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:58s - Published 2 minutes ago

ALTHOUGH JOE BIDEN IS THEPROJECTED PRESIDENT ELECT, THEELECTION ISN'T FINISHED INWISCONSIN.

TODAY, THEIMPORTANT PROCESS OFCANVASSING WILL CONTINUEACROSS THE STATE.

SHAUNGALLAGHER IS LIVE IN WESTALLIS TO HELP UNDERSTAND WHATTHIS COULD MEAN FOR RESULTS INWISCONSIN..SEVERAL MUNICIPALITIES WILLBEGIN THE EXHAUSTIVE PROCESSTODAY AND THIS WEEK.

HERE INWEST ALLIS, THEY'RE STARTINGUP AT 8:30 A-M.

THINK OF IT ASDOTTING THE I'S AND CROSSINGTHE T'S OF THE ELECTION.

ANDANY POSSIBLE ISSUES WITHIN THEELECTION WILL BE FLAGGED ANDREVIEWEDIT'S LIKE THEY'RE AUDITINGTHE ELECTION TO FOR ACCURACY.OVER THE NEXT MONTH, A THREESTEP PROCESS WILL BE DONE TOCERTIFY THE RESULTS BEINGREPORTED ARE ACCURATE ANDTRUE.

FIRST, INDIVIDUALMUNICIPALITIES, LIKE WESTALLIS, MUST CERTIFY ITSRESULTS, TO MAKE SURE THERESULTS THEY RECEIVED ONELECTION NIGHT MATCH UP WITHTHE PHYSICAL COUNTS THEYTALLIED.

THEN THEY SEND THEMTO THE COUNTY.

IN MILWAUKEECOUNTY, THEY WILL OVERSEE 478WARDS.THEY GO THROUGH THE SAMEPROCESS TO CERTIFY THE RESULTS.AND THE THIRD STEP, EVERYSINGLE ONE OF THE 72 COUNTIESIN THE STATE WILL SEND THEIRCERTIFIED RESULTS TO THECAPITAL FOR ONE LAST CHECK.

ATTHAT POINT, THE PRESIDENTIALELECTION WILL BE SET IN STONE.BUT PRESIDENT TRUMP'SCAMPAIGN HAS SAID THEY WILLREQUEST A RECOUNT WHEN VOTESARE CERTIFIED.

SOMETHING HE ISLEGALLY ALLOWED TO DO, SINCETHE RESULTS ARE WITHIN ONEPERCENTAGE POINT.ALTHOUGH, FORMER GOVERNORSCOTT WALKER TWEETED LASTWEEK, 20,000 VOTES IS A HIGHHURDLEHE SAYS THE LAST TWORECOUNTS IN THE STATE RESULTEDIN A SWING OF 300 VOTES FORTHE SUPREME COURT RACE IN2011.

AND A 131 VOTE INCREASEFOR DONALD TRUMP IN 2016.THE STATE MUST CERTIFY THERESULTS BY DECEMBER FIRST.

ATWHICH POINT, THE PRESIDENT'STEAM CAN THEN REQUEST ARECOUNT.

AND THE STATE WILLHAVE 13 DAYS TO FINISH.

INWEST ALLIS, SG, TMJ-4.SHAUN, THA