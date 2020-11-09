Saturday Night Live SNL Joe Kamala Ace Ventura

Joe Biden Wins 2020 Presidential ElectionJoe Biden defeated Trump and was declared the 46th President of the United States on Saturday morning.
Biden, Harris supporters continue celebrations in KCMOJoe Biden and Kamala Harris supporters in Kansas City, Missouri, converged at Mill Creek Park for the second day in a row following the announcement that the Democratic candidates were projected to..
President-elect announces first stepsPresident-Elect Joe Biden will begin his new job in the middle of a deadly pandemic, and controlling the novel coronavirus is his first priority. During his acceptance speech on Saturday night, Biden..