Saturday Night Live SNL Joe Kamala Ace Ventura

Video Credit: Digital Spy - Duration: 00:27s
Joe Biden Wins 2020 Presidential Election [Video]

Joe Biden Wins 2020 Presidential Election

Joe Biden defeated Trump and was declared the 46th President of the United States on Saturday morning.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:03
Biden, Harris supporters continue celebrations in KCMO [Video]

Biden, Harris supporters continue celebrations in KCMO

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris supporters in Kansas City, Missouri, converged at Mill Creek Park for the second day in a row following the announcement that the Democratic candidates were projected to..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:58
President-elect announces first steps [Video]

President-elect announces first steps

President-Elect Joe Biden will begin his new job in the middle of a deadly pandemic, and controlling the novel coronavirus is his first priority. During his acceptance speech on Saturday night, Biden..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:32