Muslim contribution to pre-Diwali ritual reinforcing composite Indian culture

Diwali is a festival that not only adds up lights, colours and happiness to our lives but also brings together citizens of different communities, creed, caste and religions as they get a chance to forget their differences and celebrate the happy festival together.
Said to be the most appropriate time for seeking the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesh and Goddess Saraswati --- the holy deities that are worshipped on the occasion, a number of different rituals are performed to offer prayers to the Gods during the festival.
One such ritual is Chopda Pooja wherein new account books or Bahikhaata are sanctified and worshipped to seek the blessings of Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth.
In Ahmedabad district of Gujarat, Muslims have been making these red books for a number of years as a mark of the communal bond shared by both the communities.
As Ayodhya gears up for Deepotsav celebrations, arrangements are being done in full swing. Hindus and Muslims are working together to make this Deepotsav grand. Deepotsav will be held in Ayodhya for first time after commencement of Ram Temple construction. Shobhayatra will begin from November 13. 11 tableaux will proceed on trucks from Saket College to Ramkatha Park in Ayodhya. Over 5 lakh diyas will be lit this year.
People rushed to markets amid festive season in Kalaburagi. Ahead of Diwali, a huge crowd was seen at a market. Social distancing norms were flouted as people came out for Diwali shopping. As per MoHFW, Karnataka recorded 30,000 active coronavirus cases as now.
The students of Allahabad University created one-of-its-kind sand art at Sangam Ghat in Prayagraj to spread awareness about eco-friendly Diwali. The initiative has been taken in view of rise in air pollution in the country. They made a giant tree on sand and wrote Green Diwali beside it.
An artist in Haryana'a Panchkula made unique eco-friendly crackers for this Diwali. She made seed bombs which will grow into plants. Tanika Bansal made these crackers to spread awareness among people regarding nature. Tanika loves trees and thought of making these unique seed bombs will convert into plants. She used different kind of seeds like flower seeds, vegetable seeds which can be planted like normal seeds. Tanika also put seeds into earthen lamps so people have to put it into the soil and it will grow into plant.
Made with clay and hay straws, these life-like Durga idols are the product of days of hard labour of the idol-makers. The idols-makers start in much ahead of the biggest festival Durga Puja in the Himalayan Nation. But this year, they are in despair with dwindled business and negligible takers for their idols ahead of the annual festival. Usually, the festival of Durga Puja is celebrated with much pomp and show. However, with the coronavirus restrictions in place, the festivities this year remained rather dull and somber. One of the Nepalese sculptors, Fulandevi makes the ornaments and jewellery that the goddess idols are decorated with. Her two sons and husband help in making and, painting and putting the dress on the idols. The family of four resides in a humble shanty which they call "Karkhana" and make idols around the year for various festivals. As the celebrations this year are muted, sales have dipped down that has brought losses to the family which has been relying on the business for their livelihood. A set of Durga Idol which has more than half-a-dozen idols takes nearly two weeks to be completed for delivery to the clients. Clay, hay-straws and husks are used to make the idols; bamboo sticks and other raw materials are used to give support to the structure which takes around 3 days to dry up and ready for spray-paint. Goddess Durga, Saraswati, Laxmi, Lord Kartik and Lord Ganesha along with idols of demons Mahisasur and Sumbha and Nisumbha are included in the set.
Having composed and released 20 albums consisting of bhajans and songs, Sohil Baloch is now set to melt his listeners' heart with his latest bhajan composition dedicated to Lord Shiva. Hailing from Rajkot city of Gujarat, Sohil though belongs to a Muslim family has been brought up on bhajans, which today have become his passion. For his latest composition, he not just broke the religious barriers but even the territorial ones by including in it the tabla performance of the famous Pakistani musician, Wajid Ali Tafu. The melodious rendition of the duo is not just meant to evoke devotion among people but also spread the message of peace and harmony among different faiths. Inspired by his father and elder sister to take up music as his career, the 30 year old has also worked with famous Indian playback singer, Anuradha Pundwal. A music teacher in School, Sohil has also composed and sung a number of bhajans dedicated to various Hindu Gods like Ganesha, Swaminarayan and many more. Hardik Mehta in whose studio Sohil has composed his latest bhajan feels fortunate to be a part of it. Sohil by way of his music and singing is not just showcasing his respect to the beliefs of other community but is also becoming a medium to unite two faiths.
The rising sun casting pale golden hues and the setting one making fiery shades of reds and oranges is everyday view at Gujarat's Rann of Kutch. This nature's canvas is a wonder to witness. Bringing the colours alive, Kutch's Rann Utasv is an annual cultural festival. The carnival is designed to bring Gujarat's culture to the forefront. The rich cultural festival is an ensemble of folk dances, musical nights mixed with local culture, traditional art, and so much more. Tent City in the Rann of Kutch is reopening just in time for the festivities on November 12 and will stay open till February 28. More than 350 tents, both air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned, have been set up at Dhordo village, in Gujarat's Bhuj district. In this pandemic, the organisers have taken a number of measures to keep coronavirus infections at bay. New cleaning and disinfection procedures, with higher focus on common spaces such as vehicles, reception area, dining hall, 'haat' area, adventure sports zone, among others have been taken care of. COVID-19 protocol training for staff will have to compulsorily wear face masks and protective gear at all times.
Arham Om Talsania is a six-year-old boy who has become the world's youngest computer programmer, setting an unprecedented record. A resident of Gujarat's Ahmedabad, Arham has created a Guinness World Record by clearing the powerful 'Python Programming Language' exam. Class 2nd student has broken the earlier record of seven-year-old Muhammad Hamza Shahzad, British boy of Pakistani origin.
Displaying mutual tolerance and having regards for each other's beliefs, this is what forms the foundation of Indian culture. Even today, several examples can be found across the nook and corner of the..