Arnab Goswami’s interim bail plea rejected; Governor ‘concerned’ l Key updates

‘No case has been made out for us to exercise our extraordinary jurisdiction,’ a division bench of the High Court said.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Govwernor Bhagat Sigh Koshyari spoken to the state home minister Anil Deshmukh and conveyed his concern for Arnab’s health and security.
He also urged the minister to allow Arnab’s family members to meet and speak to him.
Goswami and two others were arrested by Alibaug police on November 4 in connection with the suicide of architect-interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by companies of the three accused.
Arnab Goswami was initially kept at a local school which is designated as a COVID-19 quarantine centre for the Alibaug prison.
He was shifted to the Taloja jail in Raigad district on Sunday after allegedly being found using a mobile phone while in judicial custody.
A big political war has also erupted over Goswami’s arrest in the case with BJP leaders protesting in several places.
Heavy police is deployed outside Alibaug Police station on Nov 04 as Chief Editor of Republic TV, Arnab Goswami was brought here by police. Goswami said, "I have been beaten by the police." Mumbai Police has detained him today. Arnab alleged Mumbai Police assaulted his mother-in-law, father-in-law, son and wife. While Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh said, "No one is above the law. Maharashtra Police will work as per the law."
Arnab Goswami has moved the Bombay High Court challenging his arrest in the 2018 suicide case of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother. Goswami was arrested on Wednesday morning for allegedly abetting the suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik, and was taken to the Alibaug police station in neighbouring Raigad district. He was later produced before a magistrate's court in Alibaug which remanded him in judicial custody till November 18. Meanwhile, BJP leader Ram Kadam met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and demanded action against the police personnel for allegedly assaulting Goswami. Kadam also announced that he will hold a hunger strike outside the State Secretariat on Friday against Goswami's arrest. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that all the BJP leaders who have condemned Goswami’s arrest should go and meet the family members of Anvay Naik. Several top BJP leaders including the Home Ministers had tweeted against the arrest of the Republic TV editor calling it an attack on press freedom. Watch the full video for all the details.
