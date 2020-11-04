Global  
 

Arnab Goswami’s interim bail plea rejected; Governor ‘concerned’ l Key updates

The Bombay High Court has rejected the interim bail plea of Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami.

‘No case has been made out for us to exercise our extraordinary jurisdiction,’ a division bench of the High Court said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Govwernor Bhagat Sigh Koshyari spoken to the state home minister Anil Deshmukh and conveyed his concern for Arnab’s health and security.

He also urged the minister to allow Arnab’s family members to meet and speak to him.

Goswami and two others were arrested by Alibaug police on November 4 in connection with the suicide of architect-interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by companies of the three accused.

Arnab Goswami was initially kept at a local school which is designated as a COVID-19 quarantine centre for the Alibaug prison.

He was shifted to the Taloja jail in Raigad district on Sunday after allegedly being found using a mobile phone while in judicial custody.

A big political war has also erupted over Goswami’s arrest in the case with BJP leaders protesting in several places.

Watch the full video for all the details.


Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami denied interim bail by Bombay High Court

 Goswami in his petition has alleged that the Maharashtra government has been harassing and targetting him for his reporting on his news channel the Republic TV.
Arnab Goswami: Bail denied to Republic TV founder arrested in suicide case

 Arnab Goswami is accused of abetting the suicide of an architect - he denies the allegation.
EJ Espresso: Air pollution 'severe' in Delhi; Arnab claims torture in new video [Video]

EJ Espresso: Air pollution 'severe' in Delhi; Arnab claims torture in new video

7,745 Covid cases in Delhi, biggest one-day spike so far. Air pollution 'severe', Capital left gasping for breath. Arnab pleads for bail, claims torture in new video. And NCB raids producer Firoz Nadiadwala's residence, arrests wife. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami to remain in custody as Bombay HC adjourns bail plea hearing till Saturday

 The bench said that it would continue the hearing on Saturday because of the lack of time. "We will assemble for this matter especially tomorrow noon," the court..
DNA

Maharashtra home dept set up 40-member team to carry out ‘Operation Arnab’

 The state home department led by NCP’s Anil Deshmukh drafted a high-level 40-member team led by Kokan range inspector general Sanjay Mohite to arrest Arnab..
IndiaTimes

Arnab gave statement in Mumbai, says Maharashtra minister

 The intervention of a senior cabinet member in the previous government made it possible for Republic TV’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami to record his statement..
IndiaTimes
'I have been beaten by police', says Arnab as he brought to Alibaug Police Station [Video]

'I have been beaten by police', says Arnab as he brought to Alibaug Police Station

Heavy police is deployed outside Alibaug Police station on Nov 04 as Chief Editor of Republic TV, Arnab Goswami was brought here by police. Goswami said, "I have been beaten by the police." Mumbai Police has detained him today. Arnab alleged Mumbai Police assaulted his mother-in-law, father-in-law, son and wife. While Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh said, "No one is above the law. Maharashtra Police will work as per the law."

Republic TV Jan ki Baat Exit poll result: Tejashwi Yadav trumps Nitish Kumar

 This time AAJ TAK exit poll, ABP News exit poll, Republic India exit poll, India TV exit poll, News 24 Exit poll, News Nation Exit poll, and News18 Exit Poll are..
DNA

Make widow party to case: HC to Goswami

 Arnab Goswami, editor-in-chief of Republic TV, had to spend his second night in custody as the Bombay high court on Thursday granted him no relief but posted his..
IndiaTimes

Arnab Goswami moves HC; Sanjay Raut hits back at BJP l All the latest updates [Video]

Arnab Goswami moves HC; Sanjay Raut hits back at BJP l All the latest updates

Arnab Goswami has moved the Bombay High Court challenging his arrest in the 2018 suicide case of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother. Goswami was arrested on Wednesday morning for allegedly abetting the suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik, and was taken to the Alibaug police station in neighbouring Raigad district. He was later produced before a magistrate's court in Alibaug which remanded him in judicial custody till November 18. Meanwhile, BJP leader Ram Kadam met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and demanded action against the police personnel for allegedly assaulting Goswami. Kadam also announced that he will hold a hunger strike outside the State Secretariat on Friday against Goswami's arrest. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that all the BJP leaders who have condemned Goswami’s arrest should go and meet the family members of Anvay Naik. Several top BJP leaders including the Home Ministers had tweeted against the arrest of the Republic TV editor calling it an attack on press freedom. Watch the full video for all the details.

Republic TV’s Arnab held in ’18 abetment to suicide case

 The Alibaug police, assisted by cops from Mumbai, arrested Republic TV’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami from his Worli residence in a two-year-old abetment to..
IndiaTimes

DNA Special: Free and fair journalism under threat?

 Interestingly the Raigadh police closed the case in 2019 without any summons or arrests in the case.
DNA

Arnab Goswami of Republic TV sent to judicial custody for two weeks

 Earlier today, the Raigad police arrested Goswami from his residence in a raid.
DNA

Arnab Goswami arrested by Mumbai Police for abetment to suicide

 Earlier in the day, police conducted a raid at Arnab's residence and took him to the Raigad Police station.
DNA

