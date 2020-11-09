Hero Salute - SSG 1st Class Corey Parker

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 3 minutes ago

Time now for our waay 31 hero salute.

Today's waay 31 hero salute is for staff sergeant first class corey parker.

Corey has served over 17 years in the army and is currently assigned to the army contracting command at redstone arsenal.

A dad of three..

Corey's wife sarah tells us quote "he is an amazing husband and father and hard worker.

He puts god and his country above all and sacrifices so much on a daily basis."

She said "i want him to know how honored i am to celebrate him this veterans day and everyday."

Corey deploys to korea in a few months.

Sarah, thank you for letting us salute your husband, corey parker, and from all of us at waay 31, thank you for your service.

