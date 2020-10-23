Chicago's Christmas Tree Arrives At Millennium Park Monday Morning

Crews Cut Down Chicago's Official Christmas Tree In Morgan ParkThe holiday spirit is coming to Chicago. The Christmas tree will be delivered to Millennium Park Monday morning to become Chicago's official Christmas tree.
Christmas Tree Arrives At The Americana At BrandThe 80-foot white fir from Mount Shasta was brought in to the outdoor shopping center in Glendale this morning. DeMarco Morgan reports.
Christmas Tree Arrives At Citadel OutletsA 100-foot-tall white fir tree arrived at the outlet mall this morning. Amy Johnson reports.