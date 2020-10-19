I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! lineup confirmed

Who are the stars heading to Wales for I’m A Celebrity?



Sir Mo Farah, Victoria Derbyshire and Shane Richie are among the stars takingpart in I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! The line-up was confirmed during aspecial programme before the first episode.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:31 Published 9 hours ago

PM confirms return to tiered system after second lockdown



Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed England will move back to the previous tiered system once new lockdown measures expire on December 2. He adds the way out of the new measures is to get the.. Credit: ODN Duration: 02:34 Published 1 week ago