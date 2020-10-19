Global  
 

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! lineup confirmed

The full ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’ lineup has been confirmed, including Sir Mo Farah, Vernon Kay, and Shane Richie.


