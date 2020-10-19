I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! lineup confirmed
The full ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’ lineup has been confirmed, including Sir Mo Farah, Vernon Kay, and Shane Richie.
Who are the stars heading to Wales for I’m A Celebrity?Sir Mo Farah, Victoria Derbyshire and Shane Richie are among the stars takingpart in I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! The line-up was confirmed during aspecial programme before the first episode..
PM confirms return to tiered system after second lockdownPrime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed England will move back to the previous tiered system once new lockdown measures expire on December 2.
He adds the way out of the new measures is to get the..
'Good Things Happen In Philadelphia' Get Out The Vote Fundraising Event HeldCBS3's Ukee Washington was part of the lineup.