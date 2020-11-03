Supreme Court set to hear arguments whether Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional

'State govts must review decision of banning all firecrackers,' demands vendors' association



Vendors, production units and dealers involved in firecrackers industry in Sivakasi demand that the ban on sale and bursting of green fireworks should be lifted as the order by several state governments has severely affected its manufacturers and dealers across the country. "We have manufactured eco-friendly crackers this year, as per Supreme Court orders. But still, several state govts have banned sale and use of all kinds of crackers. It's a wrong decision, they must review it," said Ganesan, President of the Fireworks Vendors Association, Tamil Nadu.

