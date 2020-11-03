Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Supreme Court set to hear arguments whether Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:40s - Published
Supreme Court set to hear arguments whether Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional

Supreme Court set to hear arguments whether Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional

Democrats fear the Supreme Court could get rid of the law that gives more than 20 million Americans health insurance coverage.

Story: https://wfts.tv/32tOB2t


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

US election: Donald Trump faces uphill battle in getting to the Supreme Court

 Donald Trump continues to publicly insist that the US election result is premature and has repeatedly said he will fight in court. And according to four Trump..
New Zealand Herald

Ten years after passage, Affordable Care Act seems likely to survive latest Supreme Court challenge

 The threat to more than 20 million consumers' health coverage, along with other popular provisions, is the biggest case on the Supreme Court's docket.
USATODAY.com
'State govts must review decision of banning all firecrackers,' demands vendors' association [Video]

'State govts must review decision of banning all firecrackers,' demands vendors' association

Vendors, production units and dealers involved in firecrackers industry in Sivakasi demand that the ban on sale and bursting of green fireworks should be lifted as the order by several state governments has severely affected its manufacturers and dealers across the country. "We have manufactured eco-friendly crackers this year, as per Supreme Court orders. But still, several state govts have banned sale and use of all kinds of crackers. It's a wrong decision, they must review it," said Ganesan, President of the Fireworks Vendors Association, Tamil Nadu.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:22Published

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

How Democrats Missed Trump’s Appeal to Latino Voters

 The election was a referendum on Trump’s America, but plenty of Latino voters liked it just fine.
NYTimes.com

An Early Test for Biden: Managing a Divided Democratic Party

 Moderates and progressives were mostly united during the campaign. Their deep differences will now present a significant challenge for the president-elect.
NYTimes.com

US election: Newspapers savage Trump's tantrums after loss to Joe Biden

 US President Donald Trump hates a critical headline, so he won't be happy about the front pages being shared around the world.Newspapers have reacted with humour..
New Zealand Herald

CNN tops ratings for election Day 5 after cable network is first to project Joe Biden as winner

 CNN was the first network to project Democrat Joe Biden as winner in the presidential election and earned the top Nielsen viewer ratings for day 5.
USATODAY.com

Americans Americans Citizens or natives of the United States of America

Operation Warp Speed: Planning the distribution of a future COVID-19 vaccine

 David Martin reports on the military efforts underway to inoculate 300 million Americans with an anticipated COVID-19 vaccine.
CBS News

Inside the effort to get Americans a COVID-19 vaccine

 David Martin reports on the military efforts underway to inoculate 300 million Americans with an anticipated COVID-19 vaccine.
CBS News

Operation Warp Speed nears pinnacle of mission

 The federal government's crash COVID-19 response operation is stockpiling vaccine doses that will be free for all Americans.
CBS News

Alex Trebek Dead at 80 After Battling Pancreatic Cancer

 Alex Trebek -- the revered and beloved "Jeopardy!" host since 1984, whose calm but witty presence was must-see television for millions of Americans -- has died..
TMZ.com

Related news from verified sources

Supreme court to hear Obamacare case that may lead to 20m losing insurance

Supreme court to hear Obamacare case that may lead to 20m losing insurance For more than a decade, Republicans have sought to destroy the signature achievement of the Obama...
WorldNews - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Delhi air quality in ‘very poor’ category; SC asks Centre to ensure no smog [Video]

Delhi air quality in ‘very poor’ category; SC asks Centre to ensure no smog

Air quality in Delhi-NCR remains in the very poor category. Delhi government has banned all kinds of firecrackers from 7th to the 30th of November. The Supreme Court has also asked the Centre to ensure..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:14Published
Republican Lindsey Graham Retains Senate Seat [Video]

Republican Lindsey Graham Retains Senate Seat

CNN projects that South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham has held on to his Senate seat. Graham will return to the Senate for a fourth term after defeating Democratic challenger Jaime..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Supreme Court may not have final say in election [Video]

Supreme Court may not have final say in election

While President Donald Trump has promised to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on a presidential race that is still too close to call, the nation's top judicial body may not be the final arbiter..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:21Published