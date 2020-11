Where will Kane finish in PL top scorers? Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:44s - Published 11 minutes ago Where will Kane finish in PL top scorers? Former England players Stephen Warnock and Sue Smith assess where Tottenham striker Harry Kane will finish in the all-time Premier League scorers list. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Premier League top scorer: The race for the golden boot



A look at the early standings in the race for the Premier League golden boot,as Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Heung-min Son race to seven goals in five games. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published 3 weeks ago