BTS scoop four awards at virtual MTV EMAs

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:56s - Published
K-pop stars BTS picked up four prizes at the MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday, including best song for "Dynamite" and best group, capping a year in which the Korean band underlined its status as a major global act.


BTS BTS South Korean boy band

MTV Europe Music Award MTV Europe Music Award

