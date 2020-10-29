The new Kia Stinger GT Interior Design

Global  
 

Kia has announced the equipment details and prices of the Kia Stinger, which has been revised for model year 2021.

In future it will only be offered in the all-wheel drive GT version, whose 272 kW (370 PS) 3.3-liter V6 twin turbo gasoline engine catapults the luxury sports sedan to 100 km / h in 4.9 seconds.

The Kia Stinger 3.3 T-GDI AWD automatic is fully equipped as standard and costs from 56,440.34 euros.

As usual with the brand, the 7-year Kia manufacturer's warranty and the 7-year Kia navigation map update are included in the purchase price.

The new model year can be ordered immediately, with delivery starting at the end of November.


