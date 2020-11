Guardiola angered by heavy fixtures and sub rule Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:07s - Published 2 weeks ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:07s - Published Guardiola angered by heavy fixtures and sub rule VIDEO SHOWS: MANCHESTER CITY MANAGER, PEP GUARDIOLA, SPEAKING AT A NEWS CONFERENCE WHERE HE CRITICISES THE PREMIER LEAGUE FOR NOT HAVING FIVE SUBSTITUTES AND WARNS OF PLAYERS FACING A HIGHER RISK OF 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend