Autocratic, fascist Mamata govt will be shown the door after elections: Tejasvi Surya

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:13s - Published
BJP Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya on November 09 called Mamata Banerjee government "autocratic, dictatorship and fascist", adding that the 'didi' government will exit from West Bengal after the state assembly elections next year.

Surya said, "Not a single sacrifice and not a single martyrdom will go in vain.

We will ensure that this autocratic, dictatorship and fascist government of Mamata Banerjee will be shown the door in the coming elections.

I ask conscientious Indians, who respect and value the Indian Constitution, to raise voices against fascism in West Bengal, stand for rule of law." West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections will be held next year.


Rafale jets roar in the skies on IAF Day 2020 | Oneindia News [Video]

Rafale jets roar in the skies on IAF Day 2020 | Oneindia News

IAF chief RKS Bhadauria commends air warriors for quick response in Ladakh standoff against China; Rafale jets are the highlight on Indian Air Force Day 2020; Mamata Banerjee govt denies permission for..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:50Published