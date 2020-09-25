Autocratic, fascist Mamata govt will be shown the door after elections: Tejasvi Surya

BJP Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya on November 09 called Mamata Banerjee government "autocratic, dictatorship and fascist", adding that the 'didi' government will exit from West Bengal after the state assembly elections next year.

Surya said, "Not a single sacrifice and not a single martyrdom will go in vain.

We will ensure that this autocratic, dictatorship and fascist government of Mamata Banerjee will be shown the door in the coming elections.

I ask conscientious Indians, who respect and value the Indian Constitution, to raise voices against fascism in West Bengal, stand for rule of law." West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections will be held next year.