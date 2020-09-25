Autocratic, fascist Mamata govt will be shown the door after elections: Tejasvi Surya

BJP Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya on November 09 called Mamata Banerjee government "autocratic, dictatorship and fascist", adding that the 'didi' government will exit from West Bengal after the state assembly elections next year.
Surya said, "Not a single sacrifice and not a single martyrdom will go in vain.
We will ensure that this autocratic, dictatorship and fascist government of Mamata Banerjee will be shown the door in the coming elections.
In a bid to spread awareness about conservation of the environment, BJP Yuva Morcha organised 'Atal Sankalp Cycle Yatra' from Sadaiv Atal Samadhi to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Shaheedi Park. Several BJP leaders including BJYM president Tejasvi Surya and Meenakashi Lekhi took part in the rally. BJP Yuva Morcha also took pledge to plant 1 lakh saplings in parts of Delhi.
Newly-appointed Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Yuva Morcha president and Bengaluru South Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya has urged Home Minister Amit Shah to set up permanent division of National Investigative Agency (NIA) over recent "anti-India activities"." On August 11, there was an incident of violence in Bengaluru where Police stations were attacked. NIA investigation into it resulted in arrest of a few key conspirators. It has come to light that the protest wasn't spontaneous but a conspiracy," said Surya. "Many terror modules and sleeper cells have been busted in Bengaluru. I urged HM to set up a permanent division of NIA so that anti-India activities that want to use Bengaluru as an incubator of terror activities can be curtailed. He assured it'll be set up soon," he added.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced names of the party's national office bearers on September 26. Reorganization in party comes a day after announcement of Bihar assembly elections. Dr Raman Singh, Mukul Roy, Annapurna Devi, Baijyant Jay Panda among those appointed as national vice presidents of the party. Tejasvi Surya appointed Yuva Morcha President.
Home Minister Amit Shah on November 06 slammed Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee by saying All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief didn't shy away from corruption even during COVID-19 and flood relief work in the state. He said, "Trinamool didn't shy away from corruption even during COVID-19 and flood relief work... They have made three sets of laws in the state - one for the nephew (of Mamata Banerjee), one for their vote bank, and one for the common Bengali." "West Bengal leads in the country when it comes to the killing of political workers. In last one year, 100 BJP workers have been killed, but what action has been taken?" he asked. HM is on a two-day visit to WB, and today is the last day of his visit in the state.
Launching a strong attack on Mamata Banerjee over "hollow promises" and "corruption", Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday expressed confidence that BJP will form government in West Bengal with over 200 seats in the next assembly polls and the party will turn the state into "Sonar Bangla" in five years. Amit Shah also slammed the Mamata Banerjee government over the law and order situation in the state and said the state "leads in the country when it comes to the killing of political workers". "Give a chance to Narendra Modi's leadership, we will make 'Sonar Bangla' (Golden Bengal) within five years. Our aim is the development of West Bengal," he said. The Home Minister said that hopes of people of the state have turned into despair and anger towards the ruling party in the state. West Bengal is slated to go for assembly polls next year.
Since the late 1980s Pakistan's military establishment has used youth from Jammu and Kashmir to join its various terrorist proxies like Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taibah and Jaish-e-Mohammed, said the director of Amsterdam based think-tank, the European Foundation for South Asian Studies, Junaid Qureshi. Junaid told the UN that rejection of India was the slogan dictated to the youth of Kashmir as Islamabad's aim was Islamic Caliphate and merger of Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan. He added, "Today, led by its Foreign Minister, Pakistan is demanding a return of the autonomy that Jammu and Kashmir had earlier enjoyed under the Indian Constitution. The same Constitution against which, it started this proxy war in which Kashmiris were massacred".
IAF chief RKS Bhadauria commends air warriors for quick response in Ladakh standoff against China; Rafale jets are the highlight on Indian Air Force Day 2020; Mamata Banerjee govt denies permission for..