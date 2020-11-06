|
|
|
White House says Jared Kushner never spoke to President
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:21s - Published
White House says Jared Kushner never spoke to President
The White House says that Jared Kushner never spoke to the president about the election loss.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Ja’Ron Smith, the highest-ranking Black person in the White House and a top aide who worked with...
WorldNews - Published
Also reported by •Upworthy
|
As Democrat Joe Biden has claimed victory and held his victory celebration Saturday night, White...
Newsmax - Published
Also reported by •Upworthy
|
The Trump presidency was a family affair. And as Donald Trump's star falls, his children find their...
New Zealand Herald - Published
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Trump returns to White House from golf course
U.S. President Donald Trump returned to the White House after a round of golf on Sunday (November 8), as he and his allies made one thing clear; he does not plan to concede anytime soon.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:22Published
|
Biden begins planning for his presidency
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Monday will announce a 12-member task force to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, kicking off a busy week in which he will move forward with the presidential..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:57Published
|
Trump has no plans to concede, aides say
After the declaration on Saturday that Democrat Joe Biden had won the race for the White House, Republican President Donald Trump and his allies made one thing clear: he does not plan to concede..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:06Published
|