Joe Biden's dog Major will make history as first rescue dog in the White House | Oneindia News

US President-elect Joe Biden's dog, Major, will soon make history as the first rescue dog in the White House.

The White House was a pet-free zone under Donald Trump, but all that is set to change come January, as Joe Biden and his wife take up residence there.

While many presidents have brought their pets to the White House, Major will be the first animal from an animal rescue shelter to live there.

Major, a German shepherd, was adopted by Biden in 2018.

He will be joined at the US president's official residence by Champ, Joe Biden's other dog who has already enjoyed the comforts of the White House during the Obama administration.

