Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK COVID-19 pilot testing programme begins in Liverpool

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:03s - Published
UK COVID-19 pilot testing programme begins in Liverpool
Could this be the blueprint for an exit strategy from COVID-19?

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Liverpool Liverpool City and metropolitan borough in England

Covid: Liverpool testing trial sites doubled after queues on first day

 Up to 12,000 people got tested on day one of a city-wide trial, Liverpool's public health boss says.
BBC News
Mass coronavirus testing begins in Liverpool [Video]

Mass coronavirus testing begins in Liverpool

Mass testing for coronavirus has begun in Liverpool. Everyone living and working in the city will be tested for the virus, whether they have symptoms or not. The aim of ‘Operation Moonshot’ is to find those who have the virus but might be asymptomatic. Liverpool had been in Tier-3 restrictions before England went into a national lockdown on Thursday. The city hopes that success with this pilot scheme will reduce transmission and allow them to come out of Tier-3 in December when the nationwide lockdown ends. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:05Published
Pilot testing scheme starts in Liverpool [Video]

Pilot testing scheme starts in Liverpool

A pilot testing scheme for Covid-19 has begun in Liverpool, allowing anyone living or working in the city to be repeatedly tested for coronavirus regardless of whether they have symptoms. Test results are available within the hour at six new testing facilities, staffed by 2,000 military personnel. The government hopes the scheme will find asymptomatic cases which could help prevent and reduce transmission in the community. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:21Published
Guardiola makes US election joke as City prepare for Liverpool test [Video]

Guardiola makes US election joke as City prepare for Liverpool test

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola makes a quip about the US election as hisside prepares to take on Liverpool in the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:42Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Covid-19: Global stock markets rocket on vaccine hopes

 The FTSE 100 surges 5% after Pfizer says its Covid-19 vaccine is 90% effective in preliminary tests.
BBC News
Covid-19: Paris finds hope in falling hospital admissions [Video]

Covid-19: Paris finds hope in falling hospital admissions

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:33Published
Peru reopens Machu Picchu to tourists after 8-month COVID closure [Video]

Peru reopens Machu Picchu to tourists after 8-month COVID closure

The crown jewel of Peru's tourist sites reopens after nearly eight months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:12Published
Chiranjeevi tests positive for Covid-19, Arjun Rampal's residence raided by NCB [Video]

Chiranjeevi tests positive for Covid-19, Arjun Rampal's residence raided by NCB

Shah Rukh Khan’s special cameo in Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has been directed by Mr. Perfectionist himself. In other news, Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming film will be directed by Ad director Shantanu Bagchi. For more inside scoops, watch Daily Punch and stay tuned with Desimartini

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Queues and enthusiasm mark first day of Liverpool’s mass Covid testing programme

Government hopes to replicate pilot across the country in hunt for alternative to lockdowns for...
FT.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

PM: Age of mass testing can be 'significant' [Video]

PM: Age of mass testing can be 'significant'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the "dawn of this age of mass testing" following a pilot scheme in Liverpool could be "significant" for tackling the Covid-19 pandemic. Report by Etemadil. Like us on..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:38Published
Mass coronavirus testing scheme gets under way in Liverpool [Video]

Mass coronavirus testing scheme gets under way in Liverpool

A pilot scheme of mass coronavirus testing in Liverpool has got under way.Residents began to arrive at Liverpool Tennis Centre, one of six new testingfacilities opening in the city, about 45 minutes..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published
Rapid Covid testing scheme is gamechanger, says NHS director [Video]

Rapid Covid testing scheme is gamechanger, says NHS director

Covid testing director Terry Whalley says the new rapid Covid testing scheme is a "gamechanger", explaining he hoped 50 to 60,000 people could be tested each day. The pilot is being trialled in..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:27Published