Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

10 a.m. Update On Tropical Storm Eta

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:40s - Published
10 a.m. Update On Tropical Storm Eta

10 a.m. Update On Tropical Storm Eta

CBS4 News meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez's weather brings you the latest on Tropical Storm Eta as of 10 a.m.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Saturday night tropical update: Tropical Storm Eta travels to the Gulf


Upworthy - Published Also reported by •Deutsche Welle


Florida braces for flooding and possible tornadoes after Tropical Storm Eta makes landfall in the Keys

The Florida coast is bracing for Tropical Storm Eta after it pummeled the Florida Keys with...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •BBC News


Tropical Storm Eta, Congress returns, COVID-19, election results: 5 things to know Monday

Tropical Storm Eta makes landfall on the Florida Keys, Congress returns to Washington, and more news...
USATODAY.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Tracking Tropical Storm Eta - 9AM Update [Video]

Tracking Tropical Storm Eta - 9AM Update

CBS4 Meteorologist Jennifer Correa provides the 9 a.m. update on Tropical Storm Eta which has caused widespread flooding throughout South Florida.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:41Published
Relentless Rain From Tropical Storm Eta Causes Widespread Flooding In Miami-Dade [Video]

Relentless Rain From Tropical Storm Eta Causes Widespread Flooding In Miami-Dade

Jessica Vallejo reports on Brickell Avenue, the streets were empty of people but full of debris and some business owners used sandbags as protection from potential flooding.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:48Published
Tropical Storm Eta Causes Significant Flooding In Broward [Video]

Tropical Storm Eta Causes Significant Flooding In Broward

Brooke Shafer reports all of Broward County remains under a local State of Emergency.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:23Published