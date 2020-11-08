10 a.m. Update On Tropical Storm Eta
CBS4 News meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez's weather brings you the latest on Tropical Storm Eta as of 10 a.m.
Tracking Tropical Storm Eta - 9AM UpdateCBS4 Meteorologist Jennifer Correa provides the 9 a.m. update on Tropical Storm Eta which has caused widespread flooding throughout South Florida.
Relentless Rain From Tropical Storm Eta Causes Widespread Flooding In Miami-DadeJessica Vallejo reports on Brickell Avenue, the streets were empty of people but full of debris and some business owners used sandbags as protection from potential flooding.
Tropical Storm Eta Causes Significant Flooding In BrowardBrooke Shafer reports all of Broward County remains under a local State of Emergency.