Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Granted Fast Track Designation By FDA Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:35s - Published 4 minutes ago Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Granted Fast Track Designation By FDA A coronavirus vaccine developed in Maryland was given fast track designation by the Food and Drug Administration, Novavax announced Monday. Katie Johnston reports. 0

