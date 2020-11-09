Covid vaccine big update: Pfizer says vaccine over 90% effective | Oneindia News

Pfizer, BioNTech say their vaccine is more than 90% effective in late stage human trials, raising hope for a vaccine against the Coronavirus; Delhi registers fresh spike and overtakes other cities with 7745 Covid cases; Bombay High Court refuses bail to Arnab Goswami, Republic TV Editor in Chief to approach sessions court next and more news at 9 pm.



